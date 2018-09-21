Crash appears to involve JSO cruisers on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two Jacksonville Sheriff's Office police cruisers appeared to be involved in a crash Thursday night on the Westside, although that was not immediately confirmed by police.

A photo sent to News4Jax by a viewer shows the aftermath of the crash, which appeared to include a third car. It happened near the intersection of Blanding Boulevard and Palmer Avenue in front of the Blanding Billiards Bar.

A representative from the Sheriff's Office could only confirm by phone that there was a crash in the area. As a News4Jax crew arrived at the scene, officers drove away.

No injuries were reported.

