Crash knocks down light pole at troublesome Mandarin intersection

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Traffic at one hotspot in Mandarin slowed down even more Thursday morning after a car crashed into a pole.

The crash shut down all northbound lanes of San Jose Boulevard at Old St. Augustine Road for several hours.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a driver traveling northbound on Old St. Augustine Road hopped the curb as it approached San Jose Boulevard.

The driver ran over several traffic poles that were already down from a previous crash in February. The driver then knocked down a second wooden pole.

Troublesome Intersection

That second pole was a temporary fix added after the News4Jax I-TEAM investigated concerns from neighbors about the intersection.

In February, a man died in a crash at the same intersection. The driver in that crash also crashed into a pole and knocked it out.

READ MORE: Traffic signal repairs after deadly crash in Mandarin

People in the area were concerned because the pole hadn't been replaced. On top of that, pieces of that damaged traffic signal had been left in the street.

Concerned about the hazards, residents reached out to the I-TEAM. We took it to the city and as a result of that investigation, a temporary wooden pole was added.

That temporary pole was destroyed in Thursday morning’s crash.

Traffic signals in the northbound lanes of San Jose were being held up by a tree. Officers were diverting traffic onto Kori Road. Heavy delays could be seen in the area even after lanes reopened around 9 a.m.

