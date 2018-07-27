Credit union held up across street from bank robbed last week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A credit union just east of hte River City Marketplace was robbed Friday afternoon, just over a week after a bank across the street was held up.

Police said Friday's robbery was reported at the Navy Federal Credit Union on Airport Center Drive.

It's unclear if the robber got away or how much money was taken.

On July 18, the Synovus Bank across the street was held up by a man who handed the teller a note demanding cash.

Police released surveillance images of the man in the Synovus robbery.

There's no word on whether the two bank holdups are connected.

