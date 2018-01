JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Crews were called late Tuesday evening to battle a mobile home fire in Panama Park, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

The fire was reported about 10:30 p.m. at the Palm Cove trailer park at East 40th and Main streets.

It's unclear whether the home was occupied.

The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time.

