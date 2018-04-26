JFRD: Arlington apartment fire being investigated as possible arson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The cause of an apartment fire in Arlington is under investigation, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

The blaze was reported just before 10 p.m. at an apartment building on Sandhurst Road South, near the intersection of Merrill Road and Townsend Boulevard.

According to a fire chief at the scene, the fire could be a case of an arson.

The state fire marshal was called to investigate.

The landlord and tenants told News4Jax they believe the fire, which erupted on the second, was started by a former tenant who had just been evicted.

Police said a person of interest was taken into custody nearby just before 11:30 p.m.

