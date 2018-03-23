Crews rescue manatee in Jacksonville's St. Nicholas neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Crews rescued a manatee in Jacksonville's St. Nicholas neighborhood Thursday night.

The manatee was in Miller Creek, which feeds into the St. Johns River, when it got stuck in the mud during low tide.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department units were called to help the manatee, and said it took about two hours to get the 750-pound sea cow out of the creek.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the manatee was possibly suffering from cold shock, and it was taken to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

Wildlife officials said the manatee is expected to be OK.

