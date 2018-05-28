9 people safely removed from disabled boat in St. Johns River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nine people were safely removed from a disabled boat in the St. Johns River Monday evening, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

The incident was reported about 6:30 p.m. just south of the Fuller Warren Bridge, as storms approached downtown.

News4Jax was told a group of people were onboard the boat when the battery died and the boat lost power.

Another boater passing by stopped and took three women on board back to land, underneath the Fuller Warren Bridge where Riverside Art Market takes place.

A Fire-Rescue boat then took the other six people from the disabled boat to Metropolitan Park.

No injuries were reported.

