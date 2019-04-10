JFRD: Red Cross called to help child, 6 adults after apartment fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Crews responded early Wednesday evening to an apartment fire in the Holiday Hill/Century 21 area.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said it was called about 6:45 p.m. to an apartment fire on Caravan Circle, near the intersection of Atlantic and Southside boulevards.

News4Jax was told it started in an upstairs unit inside one of the buildings, but there was no visible damage on the outside of the building.

According to JFRD, the Red Cross was asked to help a child and six adults.

There's no word yet on the cause of the fire or exactly how many units were affected.

