Crime map shows disturbing trends in Jacksonville's Duclay area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There's a neighborhood crime alert on Jacksonville's Westside, where there have been three murders in the Duclay area since July, the latest happening earlier this week.

On Friday, News4Jax crime-mapped the area and found disturbing trends.

Jacksonville police found Jonathan Rivera dead inside his car Wednesday night on Westland Oaks Drive. The murder is still unsolved.

Rivera, 28, leaves behind a wife and three young sons.

"There was not a bigger person with a bigger heart," Bill Calhound, Rivera's co-worker, told News4Jax. "I hope his kids remember that about their dad."

The seemingly quiet Duclay neighborhood has been everything but the last few days.

"There's trouble everywhere," neighbor Brian Bressler said. "That's the unfortunate part of life."

Neighbors are frightened by the shooting death of Rivera and two other recent murders in the area.

In July, police said, Christopher Thurston, 20, was killed in a double shooting at a gas station on Blanding Boulevard. An arrest was made in that case.

In March, Brandon Webb, 24, was shot to death in his car at a paint store, police said. No arrests have been made in that case.

Rivera's murder is the most recent to take place in the Duclay area. His co-workers at SNI Technology were still trying to make sense of the tragedy two days after Rivera was shot to death in his car.

"It was a bit of despair yesterday, and it's still very quiet today," Peter Langlois, Rivera's co-worker, said Friday. "We're doing our best to take care of customers, but this family is still pretty rocked."

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's crime tracker shows there have also been a high number of car break-ins and assaults in the Duclay area.

According to the JSO crime-mapping tool, in the last six months, within a half-mile radius of where Rivera was found dead on Westland Oaks Drive, there have been 35 vehicle break-ins, 21 assaults, 20 motor vehicle thefts, six robberies and six burglaries reported.

As far as safety, neighbors said, they feel the victims were targeted, and not stranger-on-stranger crime.

The neighbor who lives across the street from where Rivera was shot and killed has surveillance cameras. According to neighbors, the cameras are being reviewed by the Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.