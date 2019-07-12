Curry's budget seeks millions for park & sidewalk upgrades

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mayor Lenny Curry is set to present his proposed budget on Monday to the Jacksonville City Council.

Ahead of Curry’s presentation, a News4Jax review of city documents found $58 million set aside for capital improvement projects. Of that, millions of dollars are allocated for upgrades of the city’s parks and sidewalks.

The state of Jacksonville’s park infrastructure has been under scrutiny since the death of 3-year-old Amari Harley, who died in October 2017 after falling into a septic tank at Bruce Park in Arlington.

The child’s death underscored the lack of upkeep of at city parks. As part of Curry’s budget, he’s seeking $3 million in park funding. While the tragedy raised awareness about safety issues at city parks, those visiting Bruce Park on Friday told News4Jax they feel more still needs to be done.

“If you turn around and look at the baseball field here, you will find that all over the city – primarily in minority areas – where the baseball fields are run down,” Ken Lewis said.

“They are spending it everywhere else, except where they needed for children,” added Chris Meeks, noting that outdoor activities are how youth traditionally build character.

The mayor also wants to spend a significant amount of money making parts of the city more pedestrian-friendly. In fact, there are a number of neighborhoods where there are no sidewalks.

As a result, many people just wind up walking down or across the street.

Curry aims to spend about $11 million in the hopes of changing that. While some areas would add sidewalks where currently none exist, others would receive repairs to make them more handicap accessible.

In addition to parks and sidewalk improvements, the budget calls for $5 million for a new fire station, another $5 million for upgrades to older stations, $5 million for the Jacksonville Zoo, and $20 million for improvements to UF Health Jacksonville.

Among other things, the proposed budget allocated more funding for public pools. That could include the construction of a new pool in the Arlington area. Roughly $1 million would go toward that project.

