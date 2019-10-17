Daily Record: City Council asked to approve grant to renovate grocery store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The city is getting ready to take on the issue of the lack of grocery stores in Northwest Jacksonville.

The mayor's office is asking the Jacksonville City Council to approve a $750,000 grant to help renovate the vacant Harvey's Supermarket on Edgewood Avenue North, which is considered by the city to be a food desert, the Jacksonville Daily Record reports.

According to News4Jax news partner, the Daily Record, the space would be leased to Rowe's IGA Supermarket for a full-service grocery store. The matter will be introduced to City Council next week.

Developers also plan to spend nearly $3 million on the remodel.

The city has been working on relief for the food desert for several years.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food deserts are neighborhoods that lack healthy food sources.

