Dashcam captures good Samaritan stopping runaway car after crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A stunning site was caught on a car’s dashboard camera: a good Samaritan jumping into action and stopping a runaway car after witnessing a crash on Jacksonville's Westside.

It happened about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on Blanding Boulevard near the intersection of Lake Gray Boulevard, just north of Interstate 295.

In the video, a car can be seen trying to cross multiple lanes of traffic. Essentially, it was a blind turn, and by the time the driver gets to the third lane, he was slammed into by an oncoming car whose driver doesn't appear to see the other car.

After the crash, the driver who was hit walks off, but his car keeps rolling. At that point, Devin Levin, the man who owns the dashcam that recorded the footage, gets out of his car and runs to the car that was rolling toward the opposite lanes and could have possibly caused another crash.

Levin said he was on his way to work at a nearby Tom Bush BMW dealership at the time.

"(I) just put my car in park, put my hazards on and started running after it," Levin told News4Jax on Tuesday. "It was split second."

When asked whether he thought he might not be able to catch the moving car in time, Levin replied, "Well, I got stubby little legs. I ran as fast as I could. I'm not Usain Bolt, but I made it so we got to the car."

Fortunately, Levin said the two men who were involved in the crash appeared to walk away mostly uninjured.

Dashcam footage provided by David Levin

