Dashing all the way: JTA Holiday Bus offers fun, free rides

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you always wanted to ride in Santa’s sleigh as a child, you can still fulfill those dreams -- with Jacksonville Transportation Authority’s “Holiday Bus.”

It might not be a sleigh, but Santa still drives it.

The Santa-themed bus runs every weekday until Dec. 24. Aboard the bus, Santa drives while passengers enjoy candy canes, holiday music and decorations.

"The season of giving” is painted on the exterior of the bus.

You can see the bus at its stops at local restaurants, shopping centers and entertainment venues around Jacksonville.

The “Holiday Bus” is free to ride -- all you have to do is find it and hop on.

For information about riding JTA, contact the JTA customer service line at 904-630-3100; Florida Relay at 800-955-8771 or visit www.jtafla.com.

