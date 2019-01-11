Daughters of American Revolution taking donations for food bank

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There's been an increased demand on the Mandarin food bank, and the Daughters of the American Revolution want to help fill the shelves with their fundraiser.

Organizers of DAR's fundraiser are asking members and the community to bring canned goods and non-perishable food items to the Ramanda Inn, 3130 Hartley Road, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.

In addition to the food donations, a portion of the funds raised will go to the Mandarin food bank.

The fundraiser was already scheduled to address the causes of DAR, but when organizers learned of the food shortage, they arranged to help the food bank as part of their fall luncheon and show.

The show is called '"I Do' Portrait of a Bride." Click here for more details.

Tickets are still available at the door. The cost for the luncheon and show is $55 and the show price alone is $25.

