Day care co-owner charged in baby's death bonds out of jail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The co-owner of a Westside day care center who is charged with child neglect in the death of a baby has bonded out of jail.

Darryl Ewing, 56, was released from the Duval County jail Saturday morning after posting $75,000 bond, according to online jail records. A judge had ordered him to have no contact with children once he was released.

Ewing was released from jail three days after police said 4-month-old Brooklyn died Wednesday after she was left strapped in a car safety seat inside a van parked for 4½ hours at Ewing's Love and Hope Preschool Academy.

Police said that after the infant's mother called the center Wednesday afternoon to make arrangements to pick up Brooklyn and her two older children, the baby was found unresponsive in the van parked in front of the center on Lenox Avenue. The baby was taken to Wolfson Children's Hospital, but she could not be revived.

Police announced Wednesday night that they had arrested Ewing, the co-director of Ewing's Love and Hope Preschool Academy and driver of the van.

The Florida Department of Children and Families ordered an immediate suspension of the day care center's license since the business never told state inspectors it was transporting children, so standards of vehicle safety and driver qualifications were never addressed.

On Monday, News4Jax called Ewing after he had been released from jail, but he declined to comment on his arrest.

His next court date is set for June 13.

