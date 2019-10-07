Day of rainy weather brings heavy flooding to Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Rounds of heavy rain throughout Monday flooded streets, including some along Jacksonville Beach.

Photos shared by a News4Jax viewer showed some of the high flooding along 3rd Street near Fletcher Middle School.

There was also severe flooding nearby in Neptune Beach, where the Police Department placed barricades along First Street.

News4Jax Chief Meteorologist John Gaughan is anticipating flooding in other areas including the University of North Florida, Fruit Cove and Baymeadows.

The flooding continued along Heckscher Drive, where someone's rain gauge recorded about 5 inches of rainfall. The flooding affected at least one person's home, saturating the floors inside.

Richard Limberg, the homeowner, said it's been an ongoing issue.

"We've had continuing problems worsening over the years since we moved out here. The house was originally carpeted. We've tiled the entire house, and we've put in a lot of mitigation to try and keep the water out," Limberg said.

Meteorologist George Winterling said as of 3:45 p.m., nearly 3 inches of rain fell in the Beauclerc neighborhood.

