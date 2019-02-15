DCF opens investigation into 2-year-old's shooting death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Department of Children and Families has opened a child death investigation as to the circumstances that led to the shooting death of a 2-year-old boy.

According to family, Jayden Piedra got hold of a gun in a Westside apartment, where the family was visiting last weekend, and accidentally shot himself.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said its investigation is ongoing.

No one has been charged in the case.

DCF spokesman John Harrell said parents and caretakers have a responsibility to make sure firearms in the home are secured.

Jayden’s funeral is this weekend.

