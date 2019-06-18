DCPS lieutenant back in Michigan to face child sex charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Duval County Public Schools Police lieutenant accused of having sex with a young girl has been extradited to Michigan.

Lt. Sean MacMaster, 45, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a child, which is a first-degree felony. MacMaster's stepfather, Larry Orr, who is a registered sex offender in Michigan, is facing the same charges -- involving the same child. Orr is being held without bond.

MacMaster was arrested in Duval County in May on the out-of-state warrant and was taken back to Michigan to face the charges. He is being held in the Oakland County Jail.

Authorities did not release the child's exact age or her relationship to the two men.

A statement from a Duval County Public Schools spokesperson reads in part:

We have received notification that an employee with the Duval County School Police Department, Lt. Sean MacMaster, was arrested (Tuesday) morning on an out of state warrant. The charges are not related to the school district or any student in the district. However, the district is closely monitoring this situation. The individual is currently in custody. Should he be released from custody, he will not have any contact with students pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

It wasn't immediately clear at which school MacMaster worked.

