DCPS officer, his stepfather face child sex charges involving same girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A police lieutenant with Duval County Public Schools who was arrested Tuesday is facing child sex charges for an incident involving a young girl, News4Jax has learned.

As if that wasn't disturbing enough, the Michigan Attorney General's Office said the man's stepfather is facing the same charges -- involving the same child.

Authorities did not release the child's exact age or her relationship to the two men.

Lt. Sean MacMaster, 45, is charged with two counts of criminal conduct with a child, which is a first-degree felony. He was taken into custody on the out-of-state arrest warrant at the Duval County School Police Department. He was set to go before a judge Wednesday afternoon.

MacMaster's stepfather, Larry Orr, who is a registered sex offender in Michigan, is facing the same charges. He was arraigned in Oakland County Superior Court on Thursday and is being held without bond.

A statement from a Duval County Public Schools spokesperson reads in part:

We have received notification that an employee with the Duval County School Police Department, Lt. Sean MacMaster, was arrested (Tuesday) morning on an out of state warrant. The charges are not related to the school district or any student in the district. However, the district is closely monitoring this situation. The individual is currently in custody. Should he be released from custody, he will not have any contact with students pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

It wasn't immediately clear which school MacMaster worked at.

A woman who was at the home of MacMaster's listed address told News4Jax, "We don't have any comment."

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.