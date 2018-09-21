DCPS: Power restored at S.P. Livingston Elementary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A crash near S.P. Livingston Elementary caused a power outage to the school early Friday morning, reported Duval County Public Schools.

During the outage, parents were notified about students being transferred to the Young Men's and Young Women's Leadership Academy campus at Eugene Butler until power could be restored.

The schools are less than half a mile apart.

Thanks to JEA and maintenance crews, DCPS said power was restored to the school just after 7 a.m. Therefore, there will be no changes to normal school operations.

S.P Livingston will be in session as normal and students will not be transported off-site, the district said.

