JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Fire Rescue officials tell News4Jax there is a deadly crash on Community Road at St. Augustine Road in the Lakewood area around 9:22 a.m. Saturday.

JFRD says the crash was a rollover.

At this point, it is too early to identify who was killed.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

