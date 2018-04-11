Duval County Health Department director removed after hiring cousin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The director of the Duval County Health Department has been demoted after a state investigation found Kelli Wells violated ethics laws.

News4Jax learned the ethics violation involving the hiring of a family member.

An Inspector General's Office investigation found that Wells had created a position for her cousin, then worked to get her a pay increase.

The Health Department is not providing much information on Wells except that she was removed as director Monday and Erin Hess has been named interim director. Wells' biography has been removed from the department's website.

Wells has been with the department since 2013. He is a graduate of Florida A&M University and attended medical school at the University of Florida. Among the various positions she has held were associate professor positions at both FAMU and Florida State University's College of Medicine.

Hess, who was administrator of the Marion County Health Department from 2015-2017, was named interim director in Duval County on Monday. She previously was administrator of the Okeechobee County Health Department.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.