Disabled woman gets ground-floor unit after elevator issues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A disabled woman who needs a wheelchair to get around her second-floor apartment told News4Jax she's getting a unit on the ground floor after she ran into repeated problems with the elevator.

Sara Gaver told News4Jax on Monday she received the paperwork to transfer to a bottom floor unit at the Wynnfield Lakes Apartments.

“I was super excited and finally felt a big relief,” Gaver said.

Gaver told News4Jax on July 7 her building's elevator broke for the fourth time in four weeks. She said she sat in her car for five hours and repeatedly called emergency maintenance workers, but didn't get an answer.

PREVIOUS STORIES: Broken elevator causing problems for disabled woman |

Apartment complex fixes elevator that caused problems

As a last resort, Gaver said she called the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department for help and they helped carry her upstairs. She was stuck inside her apartment for most of the weekend due to the broken elevator, which was fixed the following Monday.

Gaver said she will not have to pay a transfer fee or a higher rent to make the move to the first-floor unit, which was a concern for her. She's looking for volunteers who might be willing to help her with the move.

