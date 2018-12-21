Downpours, gusty winds leave damage in Hogan's Creek area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nearly a dozen people said they discovered that their cars were damaged after a weather event Thursday afternoon in the area of Hogan’s Creek near UF Health hospital.

News4Jax Chief Meteorologist John Gaughan said disruptive downpours with gusty winds rolled in about noon, and he believes the winds exceeded 60 mph.

People came out of the UF Health Pavilion to find shattered car windows and that hospital windows were also shattered, News4Jax was told.

A UF Health spokesperson reported about eight vehicles were impacted.

One woman named Maria said she has to pay a $250 deductible for her back window. She said another woman has to pay $1,000.

"The back of our windows were literally busted and glass was all over," Maria said. "(The) hospital also had some windows -- if you look up above by the Pavilion -- that had been blown out."

When asked whether those impacted will be compensated, the UF Health spokesperson said he would look into that.

Gusty winds associated with a cluster of intense downpours rolled in from the south earlier today. Damage was hit and miss, but those winds gusted up over 50 mph in spots. Mayport recorded the highest at 52 mph. @wjxt4 @WJXT4Jonathan @WJXTDestiny pic.twitter.com/im1B8EENMr — John Gaughan (@GaughanSurfing) December 21, 2018

