Do you know who turned in murder victim's Arkansas driver's license?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police said Monday they would like to talk with the person who found the driver's license of a murder victim.

At some point over the last few weeks, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Destiny Dennis' Arkansas driver's license was discovered and turned in to an employee at the Duval County Courthouse on West Adams Street. It is unknown who dropped it off.

Police said Dennis, 21, died after being shot during a robbery reported Jan. 4.

Dennis, who is from Arkansas, was taken to Baptist Medical Center by a man who said they'd been robbed at a gas station and Dennis had been shot. Family said Dennis was a sex worker.

Anyone with information about where the license was located or who turned it in is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.