Dog dies in Mandarin house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A dog died in a house fire Friday afternoon in the Mandarin area, authorities said.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded about 4 p.m. to the blaze on Chicora Drive, just south of Old St. Augustine Road.

The fire chief on scene told News4Jax that the home was heavily damaged, but the homeowner was not there at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The dog named Kelso was in the rear bedroom, which the fire chief said was heavily damaged by the flames.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

