Dog park planned for downtown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The city of Jacksonville wants to convert a half-acre of Main Street Pocket Park into a dog park.

The location is near the main library. If done, it would be the first dog park located downtown.

The park would be within walking distance of The Carling Apartments and new units being built in the Barnett Bank Building.

The JaxDailyRecord reports the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department is expected to receive $400,000 for the project. The city estimates the conversion will cost $352,000.

