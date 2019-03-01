Dog rescued from Queen's Harbour house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A dog was rescued from a house fire Friday afternoon in the Queen's Harbour Yacht and Country Club, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

Firefighters responded just before 4 p.m. to the gated community off Atlantic Boulevard near Hodges Boulevard and found heavy flames coming from the second story of a home on Harrington Park Drive.

According to JFRD, the fire was knocked down quickly and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters said a dog was pulled from the home, but was doing well.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. News4Jax Chief Meteorologist John Gaughan said there was lightning in the area at the time of the blaze.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.