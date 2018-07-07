Dog rescued from Westside house fire

Crews tend to dog pulled from house fire. (Photo courtesy: Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A dog was rescued from a house fire Friday night on the city's Westside, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

Crews responded just after 7:30 p.m. to the structure fire on Connie Jean Road, just south of 103rd Street in the Jacksonville Heights South area.

Firefighters pulled a dog from the home, and were able to quickly get the blaze under control.

Crews then tended to the dog, giving it oxygen.

Crews tending to the dog that was pulled out of the fire pic.twitter.com/UFHIDl3p1o — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) July 7, 2018

