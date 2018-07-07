Jacksonville

Dog rescued from Westside house fire

By Colette DuChanois - Web producer

Crews tend to dog pulled from house fire. (Photo courtesy: Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A dog was rescued from a house fire Friday night on the city's Westside, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. 

Crews responded just after 7:30 p.m. to the structure fire on Connie Jean Road, just south of 103rd Street in the Jacksonville Heights South area.

Firefighters pulled a dog from the home, and were able to quickly get the blaze under control.

Crews then tended to the dog, giving it oxygen.

