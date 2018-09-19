Mayor's chief of staff to serve as interim CEO of Downtown Investment Authority

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Some changes are coming to Mayor Lenny Curry’s staff and Jacksonville's economic agency.

The Downtown Investment Authority is looking for a new leader now that its current CEO Aundra Wallace is taking a position with the city's Chamber of Commerce.

The mayor’s chief of staff, Brian Hughes, will be stepping in as interim CEO until a replacement can be found.

Hughes talked with News4Jax on Wednesday about his new role.

"I am ready to serve to ensure the organization has the time it needs to complete a successful search while keeping downtown on the right track," he said.

Hughes said he is prepared to work with the staff and ensure a smooth transition.



