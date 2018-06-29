Dozens of cars broken into at Northside apartment complexes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There's a neighborhood crime alert on Jacksonville's Northside, where there's been a rash of vehicle break-ins.

News4Jax learned Friday that more than 50 car break-ins happened overnight at several apartment complexes along Harts Road.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a gun, an iPod and cash were among the items stolen from vehicles at the Ansley Apartments, where nearly a dozen of the break-ins occurred.

People living at Ansley Apartments said they heard the glass shattering overnight, but they weren't able to see who was involved.

There are surveillance cameras at the entrance and exits to the apartment complex, but managers said they didn't capture anyone involved either.

"I thought it was a firework," said one woman, who was actually hearing the sound of smashed windows.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she woke up Friday morning to discovered her car had been ransacked, and her gun and other valuables had been stolen.

"It's my mistake for leaving it in the car. I was in a rush because it was raining," she said. "That's a concern that they're armed and dangerous at this point."

News4Jax spotted more than 50 cars and trucks with missing windows, and shattered glass all over the parking lots of four apartment complexes on Harts Road. A few neighbors even claimed their cars were stolen.

"They found blood in the car, because they cut themselves," said a neighbor whose car was broken into. "It literally had me crying. I'm just upset. We're already struggling trying to survive and this happens."

The Sheriff's Office brought out crime scene units to collect any evidence from each theft.

People living in the apartments said they hope the thieves are caught.

"I know it's nothing the apartments can control, but I'd like to see more security around here," said the woman whose gun was taken.

Anyone with information about the string of vehicle break-ins is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.