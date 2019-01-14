JSO clears shooting death of 7-year-old boy without arrest

Photo of Tashawn Gallon on image of memorial outside Mt. Herman Street home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The death of a 7-year-old boy caught in the crossfire in a drive-by shooting last February is now listed as "justifiable" on the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office homicide database.

Tashawn Gallon was with a group gathered outside a home on Mt. Herman Street shortly after 9 p.m. Feb. 18 when when someone in an SUV stopped and opened fire, investigators said.

The boy was shot and killed as someone inside the vehicle and another person in the yard traded gunfire that night, police said.

Police quickly found the SUV they suspect was involved in the boy's shooting death. Investigators believe the gray Acura RDX is the same one that a gunman fired from.

Tashawn's outraged mother made an emotional plea in the week after his death, begging the community to "find my damn baby's killer. That's all I want you all to do. Find my baby's killer."

Tashawn's death was listed as "pending classification" for the rest of the year on the JSO database, but was recently moved to the "non-murder homicides" list.

The clearance status is listed as "exceptionally cleared (justifiable)." Police did not provide an explanation for why the case was considered exceptionally cleared or justifiable.

Cases are routinely considered "exceptionally cleared" when the person responsible is in custody on unrelated charges or is dead.

