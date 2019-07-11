Driver hits car, lawn service worker in Westside Jacksonville neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A driver fled on foot after she struck a car and a lawn care worker in a Westside neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on Miss Muffet Lane. According to the Sheriff's Office, the woman hit a car and then drove off. The driver of the car she hit wasn't injured.

The woman then struck a pedestrian before hitting a fence and running off, the Sheriff's Office said.

The pedestrian, a lawn care worker, was standing near his truck when he was struck, the Sheriff's Office said. It's unclear how old he is. His injuries were said to be life-threatening.

There was no description of the driver who ran off.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or by sending an email to jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. An anoymous tip can be made to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-845-TIPS.

