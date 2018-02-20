Toddler remains in critical condition after falling out of SUV, hit by pickup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A toddler continues to fight for his life after police said the boy fell out of an SUV and was run over by a pickup truck last week in Jacksonville's Arlington area.

As of Monday, 1-year-old Kingston Love was reportedly still in critical condition at Wolfson Children's Hospital.

A week after the Feb. 12 crash, News4Jax spoke with the driver of the pickup truck who accidentally ran over the small child after he fell into the road.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a 25-year-old woman was driving a gray Chevrolet Tahoe with four children inside north on Arlington Road. Police said as she turned right onto Lillian Road, the left rear door opened, her 1-year-old son fell out and the boy was then run over by a white Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling behind the SUV.

"He looked pretty bad but I wasn't quite sure because I think most of it is probably internal," said Donavon Burden, the driver of the Silverado. "From what I could tell, there wasn't much outside you could see beyond the bump his head had on it."

Burden said he was following the SUV in traffic and felt a bump. He said he had no idea what he hit.

"I didn't realize what had happened until I looked in the mirror," Burden said. "Just figured there was a bump in the road I had never seen before or something like that -- until I looked in the mirror. It was a bump."

Investigators said Katrina Bennett had four children, ages 1 to 4, in the SUV. Police said none of the children were in car seats, just in seat belts, and the 1-year-old was known for escaping.

When News4Jax stopped by the family's Westside home, Kingston's grandmother only said the family is doing OK.

Now, Burden is left praying the toddle he accidentally hit survives.

"I was definitely shaken up quite a bit," he said.

News4Jax has learned that the Department of Children and Families is investigating the case, since the children were not properly secure in safety seats, and that the three other children are under the care of relatives for now.

