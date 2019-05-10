DUI hit-and-run suspect caught by citizens in Riverside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A DUI hit-and-run suspect was caught Sunday by two witnesses in the Riverside neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers said they were responding to a hit-and-run at Park Street and McDuff Avenue Sunday afternoon when they were advised the suspect had been stopped by witnesses on Powell Place -- less than a mile away.

Police said they found Corey Waddington, 31, on the grass, showing signs of impairment, with the two witnesses standing over him.

According to police, Waddington’s SUV was there, but was missing a tire -- he had been driving on a rim.

Waddington admitted to JSO he had three shots of tequila hours earlier (it was Cinco de Mayo), but wasn’t aware he’d hit anything, according to an arrest report.

Police said he refused a field sobriety test, and was arrested on charges of DUI and leaving the scene of a crash.

