Jacksonville man sentenced for producing counterfeit money

JACKSONVILLE - A Jacksonville man was sentenced to federal prison for manufacturing counterfeit currency, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Steven Timothy Jolly, 41, pleaded guilty to charges on Oct. 9, 2018.

According to court documents, in January 2018, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigated a home in Duval County associated with the sale of methamphetamine. The following month, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at the home.

Jolly and others were inside the home at the time of the search, during which officers located drug paraphernalia and uncut sheets of counterfeit Federal Reserve notes, the release read. Investigators also confiscated a computer, which they determined was used to make the counterfeit currency.

Jolly was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.