Duval County Public Schools extends online magnet application deadline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Duval County Public Schools has extended its online magnet application, a school district spokeswoman said Wednesday.

The new deadline is 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

The deadline was moved back "due to an overwhelming demand for online magnet application submissions," the spokeswoman said in an email.

Parents are asked to submit applications electronically.

If you need assistance applying, Duval County school officials will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Schultz Center, located at 4019 Boulevard Center.

