Final weekend of campaigning, voting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you're ready for the political commercials to end and the candidate flyers in your mailbox to stop, you're in luck. Election Day in Jacksonville is Tuesday.

Going into the last weekend of early voting, 62,613 people had cast ballots for mayor, sheriff, property appraiser, tax collector and City Council members -- either by mail or at an early voting site, the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office said. That's 10.3 percent registered voters.

Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan said vote-by-mail ballot returns are higher than they were four years ago -- the last city election -- but early voting is well off the pace of other recent elections. He originally estimated total turnout when the polls close Tuesday could reach 25 to 30 percent, but last week revised that down to 23 percent.

Polling places are set up at more than a dozen libraries, on two college campuses and at the central Supervisor of Elections Office downtown through Sunday and voters can cast ballots at any early-voting location. On Tuesday, voters can only vote at their assigned precinct near their home.

In order to vote at the polls during early voting or on Election Day, citizens must show a current and valid picture and signature identification. (List of acceptable forms of photo identification) If your photo identification does not contain your signature, you will be required to show an additional form of identification that provides your signature.

Absentee voting, or voting by mail, continues through the close of business on March 19. Voters can pick up a mail-in ballot at the Supervisor of Elections office at any time up to and including Election Day..

Early voting dates and locations

All sites are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 4-17 except for the Supervisor of Elections main office, which is open from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Supervisor of Elections Main Office, 105 E. Monroe St.

Argyle Branch Library, 7973 Old Middleburg Road South

Beaches Branch Library, 600 3rd St., Neptune Beach

Bradham-Brooks Branch Library, 1755 Edgewood Ave. West

Edward Waters College Schell-Sweet Community Center, 1697 Kings Road

Gateway Town Center, 910 W. 44th St.

Highlands Regional Library, 1826 Dunn Ave.

Legends Community Center, 5130 Soutel Dr.

Mandarin Branch Library, 3330 Kori Road

Murray Hill Branch Library, 918 Edgewood Ave. South

Oceanway Community Center, 12215 Sago Ave.

Pablo Creek Regional Library, 13295 Beach Blvd.

Regency Square Branch Library, 9900 Regency Square Blvd.

San Marco Branch Library, 1513 LaSalle St.

South Mandarin Branch Library, 12125 San Jose Blvd.

Southeast Regional Library, 10599 Deerwood Park Blvd.

University of North Florida University Center, 12000 Alumni Dr.

University Park Branch Library, 3435 University Blvd. North

Webb Wesconnett Regional Library, 6887 103rd St.

West Branch Library, 1425 Chaffee Road South

