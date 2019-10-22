Eastside changing for the better 1 year after shooting that left 1 dead, 5 hurt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One year after a man was killed and five other people were wounded in a drive-by shooting on Jacksonville's Eastside, no arrests in the case have been announced to the public.

But people who live on the Eastside said the community is changing for the better and they feel progress is being made.

"We are a family out here and the young people will listen if you have something to say," said Bruce Moye, community activist and president of the Eastside Brotherhood.

Robert Lee Williams, three other men and one woman were shot Oct. 21, 2018, in a drive-by at a laundromat on A. Philip Randolph Boulevard, about a half-mile from TIAA Bank Field, shortly before a Jaguars game. Williams, 76, died from his injuries.

Police released surveillance images of a car they believe was involved in the shooting, saying someone on the passenger side opened fire. Police also patrolled the community in high numbers days after the shooting.

A year later, the Eastside community is getting support in many ways. Moye told News4Jax on Monday that the neighborhood has improved.

"It changed for the better because when things tragic like that happen, it becomes a teaching moment ... for us to come out and let the young men know that we can do better than this," he said.

People are still seen walking in the community, talking to each other and going to the convenience store, but there are now police surveillance cameras watching 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Some like that, while others don't.

"If you want big brother over your shoulder, making sure that you are doing the right thing, it (is) going to happen," said William Huggins Jr., who lives on the Eastside. "Don't get me wrong, this is a very good community."

Huggins, who is raising his son in the neighborhood, said the people and the involvement make it a good area. He added that he feels the community is safe.

Cure Violence is also focused on the city, operating on the Eastside and the Northside. According to the crime intervention program, violence is decreasing in the community.

Additionally, the Eastside Brotherhood is working to show teenagers there is a better way to live than to harm one another. Moye said he believes there needs to be more support to help people become successful, such as trade schools.

"We need some trade centers around here," Moye said. "A day trade center where kids can get some labor skills because those are lifelong jobs. They can support their family."

Moye said people need to know there are other options and the city needs to provide those options. But he also said he's happy to celebrate peace and the positive change that people are making in the community.

"I would like to thank the young men who are making a difference out here," Moye said. "I would like to let them know, thank y'all for making an effort to change and I love y'all."

The Eastside Brotherhood will be having a community event in November, the weekend after Thanksgiving.

As of Monday evening, News4Jax was waiting to hear back from police regarding their progress with the case. But News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson said "it's not unusual" for there to be no arrests a year later.

"Police have to work backward to make a case," Jefferson said. "They have to interview witnesses. They have to canvass the neighborhood. They have to collect and preserve evidence."

Anyone with information about the case is asked call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.