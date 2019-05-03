Eastside church selling building's contents to raise money for repairs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Bethesda Faith Assembly is selling everything in the church on Jacksonville's Eastside as part of a fundraising effort to get its doors back open.

The church on East Fourth Street has been closed for the last two years due to roofing issues, which will cost thousands of dollars to fix.

"It's been sad for me and my wife. I'm over 70 years old now and I'm saying, 'Should I bail out now?' But my heart is in it and that's what I like to see before I leave the face of this Earth," said Pastor Ronnie Cohen.

Church members are trying to raise the money by selling the contents of the church, which they said has been a staple in the community for nearly 30 years.

"It's all for donation so the prices are incredibly reasonable," volunteer Jenna Baker Dennis said. "Our goal here is to help the church and you know everything here is tax deductible."

The sale started Friday and will continue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. There will also be more sales in the coming months.

