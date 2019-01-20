Man hospitalized after fire at Northside home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An elderly man was hurt in a fire at a home on Marigold Road on Sunday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.

The man was lighting a propane heater when the fire started. Firefighters said they found him in the carport with flames still shooting from the heater.

Twenty firefighters worked to bring the fire under control, and the man was taken to the emergency room at the University of Florida Health, where he's listed in stable condition.

The man's name has not yet been released.

