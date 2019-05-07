Emotional 911 calls released in shootout that killed 7-year-old girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The State Attorney's Office on Monday released audio of 911 calls made moments after a shootout that killed a 7-year-old girl in August.

Heidy Rivas Villanueva was caught in the crossfire that unfolded in the parking lot of a Westside strip mall after a botched robbery, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Heidy was shot in the head and did not survive.

Editor's Note: This story contains graphic details that some may find upsetting.

People nearby called 911 for help. One caller said they saw her father carrying the girl's body and screaming.

"Lord have mercy. I'm on 103rd (Street). I just heard some gunshots in the parking lot. I don't know what happened. But I saw this man go in the car, it look like he grabbed his child. They're gonna have to send the police out here," one 911 caller can be heard saying.

Later in that call, a 911 operator asks, "Do you know if that child was shot?"

"It seemed like it. He was just holding her. She seemed lifeless. He was holding her and just running and screaming, running and screaming," the caller replies.

Another person also called 911 to report the shooting on 103rd Street.

Operator: "You said someone's been shot?"

Caller: "Yeah. There's a kid that's been shot. There was a shooting."

Police said Trevonte Phoenix and Abrion Price had arranged a gun sale near the strip mall, but had actually planned to rob the buyer. They ended up trading gunfire with Stanley Harris, a friend of the buyer, police said.

Investigators said a bullet from Harris' gun struck Heidy, killing her. Because police said Phoenix and Price were committing a crime when Heidy was killed, they were each charged with felony murder, under Florida law. Harris is charged with third-degree murder.

Phoenix pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last month. Before that, a fourth man, Edward Garcia, who was charged as a getaway driver, pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to a first-degree felony. Both are awaiting sentencing.

Price and Harris have pleaded not guilty to their charges. They are awaiting trial.

