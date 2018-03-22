Emotional vigil remembers Jacksonville man found shot to death in pickup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An emotional candlelight vigil Wednesday brought many of the people who attended to tears.

Nearly a hundred family members and friends of Dominique Lloyd gathered across the street from his home on East Prospect Street in the Allendale neighborhood.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Lloyd, 26, was inside a pickup truck in the driveway of his home early Sunday when he was shot to death.

Dominique Lloyd

Lloyd's loved ones said they want justice. They also said his death was uncalled for.

"God, I ask you to lift the heavy hearts. Oh God, I ask that you allow a wave of peace to flourish this place like never before," Tinisha Mallory, a relative of Lloyd, prayed.

Before the vigil, News4Jax spoke with Lloyd's mother and sisters, who reflected on the man they loved dearly.

“He was a good boy who didn’t bother anyone. He stayed to himself," said Towana Lloyd, his mother.

The family described him as comical and a go-getter.

"(I'll miss) his sense of humor, his rapping, just everything," said Beonshay Evans, Lloyd's sister.

When asked what she will miss the most about her brother, Neveah Adkins, another sister, replied, "Him. Period. Him."

The family members begged for anyone who knows anything about his killer to have the courage to come forward, because the stress is taking a toll on them.

“(It's) very frustrating, can’t think and can’t sleep," Evans said. "It could be someone around us and we would never know. Don’t know who to trust.”

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about Lloyd's death is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

"So if anyone has any information on why Dominique was done like this, please -- the family is begging for answers," Mallory said. "Please, we're looking for closure."

27 people killed in Jacksonville so far this year

As loved ones remembered Lloyd, families of the 27 people killed this year in Jacksonville are asking, "When will the gun violence stop?"

The families of the 27 homicide victims want the same thing: justice and closure.

But without people coming forward with information, many of these cases remain unsolved.

Brandon Webb

Katrina Cook knows what it's like to be a grieving mother. Her son Brandon Webb, 24, was one of the two homicide victims last week in Jacksonville.

Cook said her son was an accomplished hairdresser and an aspiring singer, and it is frustrating his killer has not been captured.

“It’s hard to sit back and know that people know things and won’t come forward to give us closure," Cook told News4Jax on Wednesday.

She's not alone. People who attended the candlelight vigil for Lloyd shared Cook's concerns.

Lloyd's family wants to know why his life had to end in such a violent way.

2018 homicide victims

The families of the 27 homicide victims are all asking for answers. Of the 27 homicides so far this year, only four cases have resulted in arrests of suspects.

In the meantime, Cook said, gun violence has gotten so out of control in Jacksonville, it’s hard to watch television coverage on the nightly news.

“I turn on the news to look at the weather. I can’t help but want to see what’s going on, so as soon as I see something like that I have to change the channel, because my heart can’t take it," Cook said. "My heart can’t take it because I bleed for the mothers. I bleed for this city. My heart just bleeds.”

Anyone with information about this year's unsolved homicides is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Callers can remain anonymous.

