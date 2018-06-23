Endangered woman, 62, missing from Riverside assisted living facility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police in Jacksonville are asking for help tracking down a missing and endangered 62-year-old woman, who disappeared from a retirement home Friday afternoon in Riverside.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Robin Elaine Graham has dementia and requires 24 hour care at the Autumn Village assisted living facility on Barrs Street. She walked off between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. without telling anyone.

Investigators said Graham is 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs 132 pounds. She was wearing red pants.

Anyone who sees Graham should call the Sheriff's Office right away at 904-630-0500.

