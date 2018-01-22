EverBank Field will not be open to public after AFC Title game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - EverBank Field in downtown Jacksonville will not be open to the public Sunday night, JaxEvents tweeted.

The announcement came as Jaguars fans were still coping with the heartbreaking 24-20 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game, ending the team's 2017 season.

"Thank you, @Jaguars and all their fans, for an incredible season!" JaxEvents said in the tweet.

Last weekend, EverBank Field opened for fans to greet the Jaguars when they returned home after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers. But that wasn't the case this weekend.

One fan stopped by the stadium on Sunday evening, asking whether there would be any homecoming event for the team. There's no word yet on if one will be scheduled in the coming days, but the Jaguars did tweet a thank you message to fans after the loss.

Mayor Lenny Curry also tweeted after the game, saying, "Losing sucks. Always. I’m blocking my hurt & thinking about the guys that played the game. They rallied our city. They left it all on the field today. I can’t even imagine how much this hurts them. Much love to our team @Jaguars. Your city is proud of you. #DTWD

Jacksonville International Airport asked fans to not come out to meet the players, who are expected to return late Sunday evening from New England.

Once the Jaguars land back in Jacksonville, the players will quickly load into buses and return to EverBank Field. News4Jax was told they were expected to arrive sometime before midnight, coming off the final game of the postseason.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.