Extra security expected Friday at Sandalwood High due to threat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Students at Sandalwood High School can expect to see additional security on campus Friday in response to a note that was scribbled on a bathroom wall, according to a Duval County Public School spokesperson.

Parents of students received a note from a school official informing them the note indicated an act of violence would take place on Friday. The school official said the threat was investigated and dealt, however, a similar incident occurred again and the extra security is a precautionary measure.

The note to parents and students noted that no one will be allowed in the building prior to 6:45 a.m. Friday. All Sandalwood administrators, deans and DCPS police officers will be stationed at all building entrances, "wanding" students as they enter.

It continued, "Our goal is to be as proactive as possible in making sure our students and staff are secure. Please know with all the security precautions, we still plan to have a normal a school day with a focus on learning and student achievement."

