Eyeglass store says $1,600 in merchandise stolen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An eyeglass store on Jacksonville's Northside is trying to find a man it says stole several pairs of frames.

According to Jax Vision Care on Dunn Avenue, the theft happened October 17 and no arrests have been made.

"It definitely makes all of us a little bit on edge," said Cerise Gibson, an optician at the eyeglass store.

Gibson said the man walked into the store acting like he wanted to make an appointment. Surveillance video around the time of the theft, the store said, captured the man in the act.

"It was definitely upsetting that he came in and said, 'Hey, this is all my information' and it turns out none of that was real information," Gibson said.

News4Jax has blurred the man's photo because police have not officially charged anyone with a crime.

This video also showed the man leaving in a small, dark colored car. Employees said he made off with $1,600.

"It kind of put a knot in my stomach, because we were all right here," Gibson said. "It could have gone a lot worse."

Gibson is hoping police will soon make an arrest.

The eyeglass store provided News4Jax with the JSO case number in reference to the reported theft. JSO responded to News4Jax's request for a police report saying, "no records exist."

