Fallen Jacksonville officer appeared on 'Cops' 14 years ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville police officer killed in a single-vehicle vehicle crash Tuesday appeared on an episode of "Cops" that aired exactly 14 years ago.

During the May 15, 2004, episode that featured Jacksonville, Officer Lance Whitaker explained what got him focused on law enforcement.

"I became interested in law enforcement after doing a ride along. A buddy of mine works for the Sheriff's Office and what kind of got me hooked was the call I went on with him was a burglary in progress. There was a couple units with us. We went there. They were kicking in doors to try to apprehend suspects," Whitaker said. "After that, all the fun, excitement, basically is why I wanted to get into law enforcement."

Whitaker had only been with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for three years when he filmed that episode.

During the episode, Whitaker made two arrests -- one for cocaine possession and the other for resisting arrest.

