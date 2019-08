JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One woman, her five children and two nephews were all unharmed after they escaped a mobile home fire on the Westside late Friday night.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to the residence on Vining Street just after 10 p.m. and were able to extinguish the flames that charred the outside of the home.

JFRD continues to investigate the cause of the fire.

