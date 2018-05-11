Family mourns Jacksonville father killed in motorcycle crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The widow of a Jacksonville father of five killed this week in a fiery motorcycle crash opened up Friday about the man she said was taken far too soon.

Chris Allen died Wednesday after troopers said his motorcycle struck a pickup on Interstate 295 near Baymeadows Road, then careened into a semi-truck and burst into flames.

The 43-year-old auto mechanic was supposed to meet his two grandchildren next month and watch his eldest daughter get married in Arizona, his widow told News4Jax.

Now that won’t happen.

"He was my soulmate, you know. We had ups and downs, but I knew he would be with me for the rest of my life," said Kristina Allen.

Allen said she and her husband were together through thick and thin for 18 years. She said he had a big heart, was protective of those close to him and had an affinity for motorcycles.

"You knew you had somebody if you had Chris Michael in your corner because he took care of people," Allen told News4Jax.

She said her husband leaves behind three daughters, ages 12 to 21, and two sons, ages 3 to 5, as well as two young grandchildren.

Allen said she and her family are doing their best to carry on despite the tragedy, but she acknowledged her husband’s loss has taken a toll.

"The girls are off and on," she said. "They are sad then happy. We’ve been spending a lot of time together."

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.